Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan shares glimpse into stunning Ibiza wedding

Geordie Shore star Holly Hagan has shared an insight into her wedding which took place at the beginning of the month and we’re so glad we finally get a glimpse of her gorgeous ceremony.

The 29-year-old shared her wedding snaps with New Magazine but has also posted a snap from her and her hubby Jacob Blyth’s big day to Instagram for her 4.2M followers to see.

She captioned the post, “Mrs Holly Hagan-Blyth. I can’t believe I’m saying this because it still feels like I’m living in a dream”.

“I didn’t think my love for him could get any stronger but becoming husband and wife has a very special feeling thatI’ll never be able to put into words”.

“You are 1 in a million @blythy9 and I’m so excited to spend the rest of our lives together!”.

“We’re so excited to be able to share a glimpse into our special day with you all. There’s no words to describe it except completely magical. My absolute dream come true. Check them out in @new_magazine tomorrow or click the link in my stories to see some of our favourite photos and hear us chatting all about the best day of our lives”.

Friends of the reality television star spared no time in commenting on the beautiful photo to tell the couple how stunning they looked on their special day.

The Only Way is Essex star Georgia Kousoulou wrote, “What a beautiful bride”, while Ex on the Beach’s Leonie McSorely penned, “The most beautiful picture ever”.

“Oh holly, you look unbelievable!! Congratulations beautiful xxx”, added Love Island’s Rosie Williams.

When speaking to OK, the couple revealed that they tied the knot on the roof of a luxury Ibiza hotel earlier this month in front of 56 of their friends and family.

Holly revealed that among her bridesmaids were her best friends and former Geordie Shore co-stars Charlotte Crosby, who just announced that she is expecting a little girl, and Sophie Kasaei.

Hagan went on to explain that she had three outfit changes throughout the day to help cope with the Ibiza heat.

The pair met five years ago and Holly’s footballer husband Jacob got down on one knee in Ibiza two years after.