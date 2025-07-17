Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan reveals she had a miscarriage

Holly Hagan has announced that she suffered a miscarriage earlier this year.

The former Geordie Shore star has been married to her husband Jacob Blyth since 2022, and the couple share one child together – two-year-old son Alpha-Jax.

Now, following AJ’s recent second birthday, Holly has candidly addressed speculation that she will be welcoming another little one in the near future.

Earlier today, the 33-year-old took to her Instagram stories and asked her followers to submit questions for a Q&A.

During the session, one fan asked Holly if she is planning to expand her family with more children any time soon.

“Just because 90% of the questions are about when we're having another and I do get constant comments like ‘AJ needs a sibling’ and I'm like I KNOWW!!” she exclaimed.

“I did want to speak about it at the time but didn't know how and didn't want any sympathy (and still don't so please don't message lol) but we did miscarry in March,” Holly confirmed to her fanbase.

“Just a reminder to be mindful when commenting saying ‘when's the next’ because how on earth would we know that,” she added.

During an interview with OK! last September, Holly explained the reason why having a second child would be a huge consideration for her young family.

“At the moment, we feel like if we had another kid, either our marriage wouldn’t survive, our business wouldn’t survive – or I just simply wouldn’t survive!” she shared.

Holly then went on to detail how it would affect the couple’s joint business, fitness app Team Fitty.

“It’s a sacrifice of essentially the nine months of being pregnant, feeling sick, not being able to do the exercises to full capacity. Then it’s the nine months or so after I’m trying to lose the weight and to get that fitness back,” she noted.