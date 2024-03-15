Geordie Shore’s Charlotte Crosby shares plans for more children

Charlotte Crosby has been opening up about wanting to have more children.

The former Geordie Shore welcomed her daughter Alba into the world in October 2022 with her fiancé Jake Ankers.

Charlotte has now revealed that she hopes be to pregnant again this year so she can have another baby before she and Jake tie the knot.

While answering a Q&A on her Instagram Stories from her 8.8M followers, the 33-year-old was asked,“When are you thinking of having another baby?”

Charlotte responded with a sweet snap of Alba when she was younger and explained, “ASAP. Honestly if I could click my fingers and be pregnant right now I would! But it unfortunately doesnt work like that!”.

“Being a mother is the best job I’ve ever had in the world. It’s changed my life and it’s changed me as a person”.

“The love I have for my beautiful family, my fiance, my beautiful little girl is just so incredibly overwhelming”.

The reality star went on to admit, “I honestly feel like I was put on this earth to be a mam and raise a little tribe. I absolutely love my motherhood life…. In fact I love it that much I wish I’d met Jake sooner!”.

“But everything happens when it’s meant to happen I have to remind myself! I really want to have another baby before we get married!”.

Charlotte closed off by saying, “So I’m hoping to be pregnant again this year! But honestly I do always think how the hell can my heart love anyone else as much as I love alba!”.

Credit: Charlotte Crosby Instagram

Last year, Crosby opened up about her labour with Alba and revealed she would happily go through it all again to have more children.

She explained, “It was the most calm, beautiful and most amazing experience of my entire life”.

“I would go back and do it again and again and again, tomorrow if I could. My birth and hospital experience was the most incredible experience of my whole life”.