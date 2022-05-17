Geordie Shore’s Charlotte Crosby celebrates first birthday as a mum

Former Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby is celebrating her first birthday as a mum in style as she is treated by her boyfriend Jake Ankers.

Charlotte took to Instagram to share the lovely surprise she woke up to this morning on her 32nd birthday.

Her room was decked out in gold and white balloons covering the ceiling, presents filled the table in the centre of the room and a birthday cake was laid out for her.

Crosby captioned the post, “MY FIRST BIRTHDAY AS A MAMA. I came down do a McDonald’s breakfast buffet. I even blew candles out on a cake! I can’t remember the last time I woke up to a birthday cake”.

“My birthday been made very very very especially by my Jake, lovely and very thoughtful gifts and now I’ve been told to pack a bag as we are off on a little trip”.

“Another little birthday surprise I won’t know where we are going or what we are doing until I arrive”

“THANKYOU so much for all the birthday wishes! This is my very last birthday without our little baby. So excited to think next year my precious little baba will be here”.

“Hello 32 the best year of my life”.

Friends of the reality television star headed to the comments to send the 32-year-old birthday messages.

Former Geordie Shore co-star Klye Christie wrote, “Happy Birthday Charlotte, the best is yet to come in October”.

Ex on the Beach’s Charlotte Dawson penned, “Happy Birthday my beautiful gal. can’t wait to see you become the best mama!!! Now have the best day & most special birthday love ya xxxxxx”.

Olivia Bowen, who is also expecting a baby, added, “Happy birthday gorgeous mummaaaa!”.

Charlotte’s boyfriend Jake commented on the post saying, “Happy Birthday my baby girl you deserve the world I love you so much I hope your gonna enjoy your day/ week”.

Charlotte announced the exciting news that she and Jake were expecting a baby at the beginning of last month with an emotional video of her telling family members the good news, getting hospital scans done and celebrating Mother’s Day.