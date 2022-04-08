Geordie Shore’s Aaron Chalmers & girlfriend Talia expecting baby #3

Aaron Chalmers, known for his appearance on the reality television show Geordie Shore has announced that his girlfriend is pregnant with their third baby.

Chalmers took to Instagram to share the exciting news to his 2.3M followers with a post captioned, “ANOTHER BABY CHALMERS ON THE WAY”.

He continued, “Can’t believe it, we are having another baby! @memoriesbymel have made us the most gorgeous blanket to announce the news to the kids. 3 babies in 3 years, we must be mad!”

He ended the caption by saying, “Roll on September 3 babies under 3”, followed by a laughing face and a heart emoji.

In the post we can see Aaron and girlfriend Talia, surrounded by their children, holding up a blanket full of photos of the happy couple and their little ones, as well as baby scans. Writing in the middle of the blanket says, “We’re having another baby”.

Friends of the couple rushed to the comments to share their excitement and congratulatory messages. Kyle Christie, also from Geordie Shore, wrote, “Congratulations brother, absolutely buzzing for yas”.

Geordie Shore’s Gary Beadle, better known as Gaz, penned, “Congrats mate you must be mad. Need some seats in that van soon. Jokes happy for you”, along with laughing and heart emojis.

Irish boxer Jamie Conlon also commented on the post saying, “Congratulations guys”, with heart and applause emojis.

The reality show star switched his career to MMA fighting but recently has gotten into boxing.

Aaron is father to Romeo, 2, and Maddox, 11 months. Talia has an 8-year-old daughter, Siennah, from a previous relationship.

Aaron announced that the baby is due in September and we can’t wait to meet them!