Geordie Shore star Marnie Simpson gives birth to baby no.2

Congratulations is in order for former Geordie Shore star Marnie Simpson as she announces that she has given birth to a baby boy.

Marnie posted a sweet black and white image of the newborn holding her finger to Instagram with the caption, “Baby boy has arrived safe and sound. We’re completely in awe, our family is complete”.

The comments are filled with star-studded friends of Marnie’s sending her congratulatory messages.

Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan wrote, “Congratulations darling x”.

Love Island’s Olivia Bowen, who is also expecting a baby added, “Omg Marnie. So happy for you all sending soooo much love congratulations xxxxxx”.

Former star of The Valleys Lateysha Grace said, “Omgg Marnie. Congratulations. Can’t wait to meet him xxx”.

Marnie’s former Geordie Shore co-stars also commented on the snap, with Holly Hagan penning, “Eeeekkkk love you all”, and Chloe Ferry writing, “Congratulations”.

The mum-of-two then took to her Instagram stories to share more information on baby boy's arrival. "I can't even explain how obsessed we are with him, he is just perfect".

"What a different experience that was compared to the birth of Rox which I'm very grateful for".

She continued, "I can't wait to show you him all but I feel like me and Casey have chosen to just wait a little bit 'cause we wanna enjoy him ourselves for a little while".

Marnie went on to video herself quizzing Casey about being a dad-of-two. "How does it feel?".

He replied, "Amazing… just staring at him now, I love him so much".

The 30-year-old and her fiancé Casey Johnson already share a son named Rox together, whom they welcomed into the world in October 2019.