Generous high street brand gift sets that are super affordable

We all need a little TLC, this year more than ever. It can be hard to put time aside for ourselves, which is why it's always nice to receive a gift that is designed to pamper and soothe us. This luxurious collection has been compiled by us here at SHEmazing as your gift guide to time out – whether that's a gift for yourself or a loved one! Dive into this gorgeous selection to discover your little moment of luxury that won't break the bank this Christmas.

L’Oreal Paris Revitalift Signature Collection (€29.99)

Give the gift of a skincare ritual with this L'Oreal Paris two-step anti-aging and extra-firming skincare set. Featuring two face creams from the L’Oreal Paris Revitalift range, the Day Cream SPF30 and Night Cream which work together to provide a complete morning and nighttime ritual. L’Oreal Paris Revitalift Classic Day Cream SPF30 and L’Oreal Paris Revitalift Classic Night Cream.

The Bioderma Sensibio Skin Soothing Gift Set (€22.50)

The saying goes that all good things come in threes and rounding off BIODERMA’s triple threat of product gift sets is the Bioderma Sensibio Skin Soothing Gift Set. The set includes two products that together treat even the most sensitive skin effectively, removing all impurities, soothing and moisturising the skin. The set includes the BIODERMA Sensibio Gel Moussant, a foaming gel which gently cleanses, removes make-up from face and eyes and soothes sensitive and intolerant skin. Also included is the Bioderma Sensibio Light, a soft, deeply moisturising cream that has been specially developed for those who are prone to suffering from skin allergies. BIODERMA has the perfect Christmas stocking filler for sensitive skin types all wrapped up in a stunning custom box.

Avène Hydrance Rehydrating Routine Kit (€23)

This essential daily routine targets visible signs of skin dehydration, to smooth fine lines. Enriched with a unique patented active Cohederm™, a revolutionary skin care ingredient that is proven to form water reservoirs in dehydrated skin for long-lasting, effective moisturisation. Skin is continuously hydrated for 24 hours, and is left soft, supple and comfortable. Formulated for sensitive skin. Contains 1 x Micellar Lotion, 1 x Hydrance Intense Serum and 1 x Hydrance Rich Hydrating Cream.

Garnier Organics Restoring Hemp Collection (€25.99)

Garnier Organic skincare combines powerful naturally derived certified organic ingredients with dermatological actives to offer effective skincare solutions to those who care about the Planet. Ideal for stressed or sensitive skin, this set features two hemp-enriched bodycare treats, this ultimate duo leaves your skin feeling soothed, restored and glowing! Use the luxurious sleeping oil, like you would a serum, on a clean face in the evening, for a restored skin barrier overnight and follow with the gel cream for a de-stressing ritual! Contains Garnier Organics Hemp Multi Restore Gel Cream and Multi Restore Sleeping Oil.

Sanctuary Spa Celebration Hamper Gift Set €24.99

Give in to your pamper cravings with our ultimate gift collection of top to toe body care treats. Relax and enjoy that well deserved me time with our most indulgent Sanctuary Spa favourites. This gift contains: Body Wash 250ml, Foaming Bath Soak 75ml, Body Scrub 200ml, Salt Scrub 60g, Ultra Rich Wet Skin Moisture Miracle 50ml, White Lily & Damask Rose Body Butter 100ml, Heel Balm 75ml, Hand Cream 75ml and Body Puff.

Elave Dermo Renew Hydrating Kit €25

Hydrating Kit contains only the purest, most natural ingredients, designed to be used together to gently clease, repair and surge moisture into sensitive reactive skin although suitable for all skin types. The Hydrating Cream Cleanser with Vitamin B5 and E gently cleanses with unique combination of hydrating Glycerin and Aloe Vera. The Intense Moisture Surge contains ultra-pure coconut oil with shea butter and vitamin E to leave dry, sensitive skin feeling soft and rejuvenated. Elave Eye Rescue Serum's multi-action vitmain-rich formula contains natural humectants and bio extracts to smooth and reduce eye puffiness and dark circles.

Soap & Glory ‘The Square Necessities Christmas Gift Set’ €38 (RRP €80)

This Soap & Glory Gift Set includes all of your favourite bath and beauty heroes all boxed-up with all you'll need to feel totally glorious this festive season. This gift set is generous including 12 products all contained in a reusable Soap & Glory tin.

Nivea Blossom Beautiful (€14)

This super stylish cosmetic bag, teamed NIVEA® Rose skin treats is the perfect gift for someone special. This beautiful gift set has everything to help keep skin feeling smooth and cared for. The full gift set contains Nivea Indulgent Moisture Rose Shower Cream 250ml with Almond Oil allows you to enjoy the ultimate indulging me-moment under the shower every day. Nivea Rose & Argan Oil Oil in Lotion 200ml, Is a treat for your senses with all the benefits of an oil, but in the form of a Body Lotion. Nivea Pearly Shine Caring Lip Balm 4.8g, the caring formula infused with Pearl and Silk Extract instantly melts into your lips and keeps them moisturised while leaving them with a luminous pearly sheen.