Gen Z Fears Losing Phones, Baby Boomers Fear Losing Privacy

There's something about this time of year that makes the mind wander to worst-case scenarios. You're lying in bed at 11pm, listening to the wind rattle the windows, and suddenly you're convinced you heard something downstairs. Was that the cat? Did someone forget to lock the back door? And why did I post that photo of the kids' new PlayStation boxes on Instagram?

Turns out we're not alone in our midnight paranoia. New research from Verisure Ireland shows that 61% of us reckon winter or Christmas is the riskiest time of year for break-ins. And honestly? They're not wrong. Darker evenings, houses packed with new tech and jewellery, half the estate away visiting relatives… it's basically a burglar's advent calendar.

What's fascinating though is how differently generations view the whole thing. The survey, which polled 1,000 adults across Ireland, reveals a proper divide between what Baby Boomers (those aged 60-plus) and Gen Z (the 18-24 crew) actually fear losing.

What Would Devastate You Most?

For Gen Z, losing their phone in a burglary would be the worst possible outcome. Nearly one in three (32%) said their smartphone would be the thing they'd be most gutted about. And look, as someone who's watched a teenager lose their mind over a cracked screen, I can't say I'm shocked. That phone isn't just a device, it's their entire social life, banking, photos, everything.

Baby Boomers though? Completely different story. For them it's all about sentimental value. 17% said losing their wedding ring would hit hardest. Not the telly, not the laptop… the ring that's been on their finger for decades.

The generational split continues when you look at what people fear most about a burglary overall. Nearly half of Baby Boomers (49%) say the invasion of privacy would be their biggest worry. The thought of someone going through your things, being in your space… that's what keeps them up at night. Gen Z? Only 26% cited privacy as their top concern. They're twice as likely to worry about losing their valuables instead, with 44% saying possessions would be their biggest fear.

The Spare Key Situation

Now here's where it gets interesting. Baby Boomers are being far more careful about home security than their younger counterparts. A solid 73% say they never leave a spare key outside, compared to just 64% of Gen Z.

Setting the security system before heading out for the evening.

And Gen Z are three times more likely to hide keys under a mat or plant pot than Baby Boomers (14% vs 5%). Which is wild when you think about it, because surely everyone knows that's the first place a burglar checks? Right after they've looked under that fake rock thing.

It makes you wonder whether growing up with technology makes you feel more secure… or just less aware of old-school risks. When your home security feels like it's all app-based and smart locks, maybe hiding a physical key seems less dangerous? Though I'd argue any burglar worth their salt knows exactly where to look.

Staying Safe This Christmas

Jeremy Benamou, Managing Director of Verisure Ireland, put it well: "This research shows a fascinating generational divide: younger people fear losing tech and valuables, while older generations worry about the emotional impact of a break-in. At Verisure, we protect both."

The company has shared five practical tips to keep your home safe during the festive season, and they're actually pretty solid advice for all of us:

Don't overshare on social media. That photo of the kids opening their new iPad on Christmas morning? Maybe save it for the family WhatsApp group instead of broadcasting to your 847 Facebook friends. Same goes for posting about your week away visiting relatives.

Hide your purchases. Those massive boxes from your online shopping spree shouldn't be displayed by the bins like a catalogue of what's inside. Break them down, hide them, bin them properly.

Make your house look lived in. Timers on lamps are your friend. So is asking a neighbour to pop round and move the curtains occasionally. And for the love of God, don't let parcels pile up on the doorstep.

Sort out your spare keys properly. No mats, no plant pots, no "hidden" spots that aren't hidden at all. Give them to a trusted neighbour instead.

Consider a monitored alarm system. Verisure can install their 5-star rated Trustpilot security system within 24 hours of enquiry, which is pretty impressive when you're in a panic about home security.

The reality is that this time of year does bring extra risks. We're all a bit distracted, rushing between school concerts and work parties and family gatherings. The house is full of new stuff. We're tired (so, so tired). And burglars know all of this.

Whether you're more worried about losing your phone or your wedding ring, your privacy or your possessions… taking a few simple steps now could save a lot of heartbreak later. And maybe keep the Instagram updates about your new 65-inch telly until after the January sales are over.

