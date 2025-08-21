Gemma Collins unveils new reality series about her fertility journey

Gemma Collins has announced that she is set to release a new reality series, documenting her fertility journey.

The former The Only Way Is Essex star is partnering with Sky to produce a new eight-part reality show, with the working title Gemma Collins: Four Weddings and a Baby.

Not only will the show highlight Gemma’s experience with IVF treatment, but it will also document her upcoming wedding to her fiancé Rami Hawash, which is due to take place next year.

Gemma recently took to social media to announce the upcoming series, as well as share her honest thoughts on it.

Earlier today, the 44-year-old took to Instagram to post a behind-the-scenes photo of her filming abroad.

“Can’t believe the news is finally out about my new series with @skytv. This time it’s different,” she began in her caption.

“I’m putting my heart on the line no filters, no walls, just the real me. You’ll see the real Gemma Collins behind the GC as I take on the biggest chapter of my life,” she penned.

“Over the next year I will be planning my wedding and beginning the steps into starting a family and I feel truly blessed and excited for everyone to come on this new journey with me,” Gemma added.

Many fans of the GC have since been taking to her comments section to express their delight.

“Yes! So excited for this! You are fabulous and I can’t wait to see this! X,” one follower replied.

“So happy for you and keeping everything crossed xx,” another commented.

“Oh brilliant Gemma I can't wait to watch and wish you only the best for a bright future,” a third fan agreed.

Describing it as “the most important year of my life”, Gemma noted in a statement to Sky: "I feel ready to truly open up, not just about the present, but about my past and everything I’ve been through to become the woman I am today.”

A release date for Gemma Collins: Four Weddings and a Baby has yet to be announced.