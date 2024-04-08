Gemma Collins shares plans to have three wedding ceremonies

Gemma Collins has been sharing an insight into her wedding.

The former The Only Way is Essex star got engaged to her partner Rami Hawash in February of this year.

The couple were on a romantic holiday in the Maldives when Rami got down on one knee and popped the big question.

In a first look into their wedding planning, Gemma has revealed they’re planning on having three weddings- two in the UK and one abroad.

While chatting to OK! about her and Rami’s wedding, Gemma admitted, “Everyone keeps asking us, ‘When is the wedding?’. But we’re not going to do it until 2026 and it’ll likely be a winter wedding”.

“Rami turns 50 that year too, so it’ll be a huge celebration. I spoke to an astrologer and they said that is the luckiest year to get married”.

Revealing more information about the lavish celebration, Collins explained, “I think we’re actually going to have three weddings. The main one will be somewhere fabulous in the UK, the second maybe abroad, and the third will be the formal one for our closest friends and family”.

Gemma then described the style of wedding dress she has in mind for when she ties the knot.

“I would love something similar to the lace one Lady Gaga wore in House Of Gucci", she reveals.

“I might even go back to my roots and wear something really Essex-like and over the top. At the moment I’m thinking something Italian-themed, then a “wow” one with a huge train”.

The 43-year-old also confessed, “I might even recreate Victoria Beckham’s wedding moment with the tiara, I loved that”.

In terms of their engagement party, Gemma told OK!, “We’re having a Tuscan- themed one this year”.

“It’ll be very rustic and I want everyone walking barefoot in my garden with thousands of flowers and candles”.

“It won’t be anything formal but I have put in a call to Andrea Bocelli to see if he’ll sing for us. I also want singing waiters and the whole menu needs to be Italian-themed”.