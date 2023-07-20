Gemma Collins shares insight into wedding plans with fiancé Rami

Gemma Collins has revealed she’s in ‘no rush’ to get married.

The former The Only Way is Essex star announced her engagement to her fiancé Rami Hawash in December 2021 and has now opened up about their wedding plans.

While Gemma and Rami do plan to get married one day, it doesn't seem like the big day will be anytime soon for the couple.

While speaking to MailOnline, Gemma revealed she’d rather postpone her wedding for a few more years when she is older because she’s happy with where the couple are at in their relationship right now.

The 42-year-old explained, “For me, there's just no rush! I love JLo, her and Ben tied the knot at 50, they were ready to settle down and put their comfy slippers on, so I'm not probably going to do anything like that until I'm a bit older really”.

“There's no rush! You're a long time married, you're a b****y long time married, and I kind of feel like marriage is sadly – and it is sad – it's a bit old hack now”.

“When you see people going through divorces and all that comes with it, you're like hell no! I do not want that, I can't bear admin anyway, I couldn't be bothered to do the paperwork. So I'm just postponing it as long as possible”.

When speaking about where the couple have considered as locations for their ceremony, Gemma admitted they don’t have anywhere particularly in mind.

“It could be Claridge's, it could be Italy, who knows! It could be in the middle of the forest, who knows! I'm just cool and happy as we are at the minute… It's just not a priority for me at the minute”.

The former Celebrity Big Brother star then spoke about her and Rami’s plans to have a baby together as she has struggled with PCOS and infertility issues.

“I just have real difficulty, I can't for some reason have children. It's very frustrating, it's very upsetting, it's very challenging”.

“I just don't and can't have kids. It's very stressful, but I need to find somewhere, a good place or clinic in London, that can make that happen for me”.

Gemma, who is step-mum to Rami’s son Tristan, added, “Come on, the world is waiting for The GC's baby, I just need a bit of help to make it happen”.