Gemma Collins reflects on her mother’s worrying rush to hospital

Gemma Collins has reflected on the worrying moment that her mother was suddenly rushed to hospital.

Last month, the former star of The Only Way Is Essex informed her fans that her mother Joan was taken to hospital, as she had suddenly stopped breathing.

The 80-year-old, who has had health issues in the past, was subsequently admitted into intensive care. Joan’s terrifying health turn occurred just one day after she had enjoyed a family meal with Gemma.

Now, a few weeks on from the scary incident, Gemma has chosen to open up about how it has affected her.

In an interview with The Sun, the 43-year-old noted how her mother’s health concerns have had a significant impact on her.

“I've had a lot of stress the last couple of weeks,” Gemma admitted.

“My mum was suddenly taken into hospital and I was told she could die. They would not resuscitate her if she went into cardiac arrest,” she confessed further.

“So imagine that, you know, I'm in the hospital having been out for dinner the day before, and then the next day I'm like, 'Wow'. So that was a massive shock,” Gemma noted.

On May 7, the reality star took to Instagram to share a video, during which she explained her mother’s admission to hospital.

“My mum is really ill at the minute, she's in intensive care,” Gemma revealed, before going on to praise the medical staff for her mum’s care.

“It's been a hell of a time and you know, I'm really happy – well, not that happy – my mum's in intensive care, but she is on the mend, thank god,” she confirmed.

In a later message, the I’m A Celeb alum wrote: “Last week I had the shock of my life when my mum stopped breathing. I called an ambulance and was told to prepare for the worst and would I like to resuscitate her.”

Gemma also described Joan as “stable” and that she would “hopefully” be better soon.