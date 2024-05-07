Gemma Collins opens up about mum’s stay in intensive care

Gemma Collins has been opening up about her mum’s ill-health.

The former The Only Way is Essex star admitted she got ‘the shock of her life’ after her mum, Joan Collins, ‘stopped breathing’ last week.

While sharing an update on her mum’s health to her fans earlier today, Gemma revealed Joan was hospitalised after the worrying health scare and is currently spending time in intensive care.

Opening up in a video on her Instagram Stories to her 2.2M followers, Gemma explained, “My mum’s really ill at the minute. She’s in intensive care. It’s been a hell of a time”.

Gemma then reassured viewers by revealing, “She is on the mend, thank God”.

The reality star then unveiled throwback pictures of herself and her mum smiling together and gave more details about her mum’s ill-health to her social media fans.

Collins wrote, “SO last week I had the shock of my life when my mum stopped breathing. I called an ambulance and was told to prepare for the worst and would I like to resuscitate her”.

“It's been extremely tough but she is stable now and hopefully she will be much better soon”, she went on to say.

Gemma added, “No day is promised so make everyday count”.

In a recent tribute about her and her mum's relationship, Gemma took to social media to say, “Beautiful day filmimg with my lovely mum. wishing you all a very beautiful day ahead”.

Credit: Gemma Collins Instagram

“Remember to reach for the stars always and encourage your children and others around you. my mum always said gemma you will be famous she wished if for me”.

The 43-year-old added, “So if you have children and for yourself please remind them daily they are loved they are amazing fabulous and they and you can achieve everything you want in life”.