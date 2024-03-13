Gemma Collins defends Jedward after Louis Walsh’s ‘vile’ comments

Gemma Collins has defended her friends Jedward after Louis Walsh shared remarks about them on Celebrity Big Brother.

John and Edward, known as Jedward, appeared on The X-Factor back in 2009 where Louis was their mentor and later became their manager for four years after the show.

Since being on the new series of Celebrity Big Brother, Louis has been sharing an insight into some of the famous faces he’s worked with during his career, most recently Jedward.

Credit: Gemma Collins Instagram

After Coronation Street star Colson Smith asked the 71-year-old, “What were Jedward like?”, Walsh responded by saying, “Vile, they were vile”.

“But they’ve done well”, replied Colson while Louis added, “But they were great for the show. I got five million quid for them. I swear on my mother’s life”.

While Smith was shocked to hear the amount of money, he said, “F**king hell. I wish I had a Jedward”.

Louis then went on to say, “And they were vile. They were a novelty. But great for the show. It was all about the show”.

Following these remarks, many of Jedward’s fans and friends have shared their support for the twins online, including their pal and The Only Way is Essex star Gemma Collins.

Talking to her Instagram Stories while watching Celebrity Big Brother with Jedward, Gemma admitted, “Guys, I'm just jumping on now, because I'm with the boys now. We're absolutely… mouths open. For Louis to say that, it’s not true. The boys are lovely”.

“I've personally got nothing against Louis Walsh but I do know how he treated the boys and it does upset me”.

“It’s just the liberty that he's turned around and said that, because they are the nicest, sweetest, talented, well-mannered, generous boys”.

“That's why they're in my house a lot. They are one in a million”, she added before John and Edward also started sharing their own comments about Louis.

Jedward revealed that they only met the manager “four times” during their time working together, and claimed that many of his other former bands, including Girls Aloud, Boyzone and Westlife, “hate” him.

Gemma also posted a photo of her with John and Edward to her 2.2M Instagram followers and wrote, “Shocked to see what was said about my boys @jepicpics”.

“They are the sweetest talented polite educated kind boys I’ve ever met hence why they are always in my company !!! TEAM JEDWARD”.