Gemma Atkinson reveals what upcoming reality show will be about

Gemma Atksinson has been sharing what fans can expect to see in the upcoming second series of her reality TV show.

The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant stars in Gemma & Gorka: Life Behind the Lens with her partner Gorka Marquez and their children.

Gemma and Gorka are proud parents to their daughter Mia, who was born in July 2019 and their son Thiago, whom they had in July of last year.

The family’s reality show first aired in August 2023 and at the start of this year, it was confirmed that a second season would be released soon.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated second instalment of the programme, Gemma has revealed some details of what will be aired in the show.

Speaking to her 1.9M Instagram followers on her Stories, Gemma thanked her fans for their supportive messages after she opened up about struggling with her postpartum body and recovery journey.

Revealing that her postpartum experience will be shown in Life Behind the Lens, Atkinson said that the programme will document the ‘fourth trimester’.

The former Hollyoaks actress explained, “My ab separation- I've been asked about that and yeah I still have it. We have actually covered- because we are still filming for the show, the second series. So we have made sure that that’s covered again all in this series”.

“Postpartum is for life and that fourth trimester- it’s a thing”, she admitted while breathing out sharply.

“So yeah it is all going to be covered in the show. You'll be able to see you soon”.

Gemma also shared more details in the caption of the video by adding, “We've covered everything on the 2nd series of ‘Life behind the lens’”.

“I know how important that 4th trimester is, and postpartum is for life so everything like that has been filmed”.

She added, “Like last series you'll see the good, the bad and the ugly”.

Gemma & Gorka: Life Behind the Lens will be released on W and UKTV Play later this year.