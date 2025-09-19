Gemma Atkinson reveals new plans for her wedding to Gorka Marquez

Gemma Atkinson has shared an update on her wedding plans!

The former soap star has been engaged to her fiancé, Strictly Come Dancing professional Gorka Marquez, since February 2021.

The couple first met on Strictly in 2017 when Gemma joined the show as a contestant, but the pair did not start dating until the following year. They have since gone on to welcome two little ones together – five-year-old daughter Mia and two-year-old son Thiago.

Now, four years into their engagement, Gemma has teased an update on the couple’s hopes to tie the knot.

In an interview with the Express, the 40-year-old confirmed that they have debated where they would like their wedding to be held.

“We've toyed about doing it in Spain, so his family can come, and we've even thought about doing it in a registry office or a hotel in Manchester, just the two of us, and then have a big party after,” Gemma explained.

“But I think now we want to wait until Thiago is a bit older, so maybe next year or the year after, as he's only two,” she admitted, before going on to reveal that she would like both of her children to have roles in the ceremony.

“If he's a bit older, he could be involved in it, which would be really nice,” she gushed.

Gemma and Gorka previously shared that they were in no rush to get married, especially because of their busy schedules.

Speaking to New magazine in 2022, Gemma noted that the couple are focused on raising their children and balancing Gorka’s career as a dancer.

“Gorka is literally on tour all of this year. We've only got four days off together,” she detailed at the time.

“He's got the two Strictly tours back to back, and then he'll be going on Strictly in the autumn. We don't even have a minute to sit down and begin making plans!” she exclaimed further.