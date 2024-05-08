Gemma Atkinson opens up about fiancé Gorka working away from home

Gemma Atkinson has been opening up about her fiancé Gorka Marquez and his work.

Gemma, who is a former Hollyoaks star and now a host on Hits Radio, has been speaking out about Gorka’s role as a judge on the Spanish version of Strictly Come Dancing as well as his part in Strictly Come Dancing Live.

Both of Gorka’s careers means he works away from home often, leaving Gemma with their four-year-old daughter, Mia, and son, Thiago, who was born in July of last year.

Explaining how Gorka working away from home impacts Mia and Thiago, Gemma revealed that it's easier now that Mia is older and can 'understand her dad will soon be home again'.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Gemma told her 1.9M followers that she was asked by a fan about how their children react when Gorka must work away and if it’s easier when he visits for short amounts of time in between filming.

While sharing her response, Gemma revealed why her partner prefers to come home, even if just for one day, to see her and their little ones.

She wrote, “Im asked this a lot… for us Gorka always comes home when he can, even for just the day but it’s because he wants to really more than just Mia’s routine".

"The hard age for Mia was when she was around 2 as she didn’t understand why he wasn’t home”.

“As a baby she had no clue, now she’s old enough to understand it’s work and he’ll be back on a certain day ect..

The 39-year-old added, “But that 18 month to age 2 and a half stage was tough for her, im assuming it’ll be easier for Tio at that age as he’ll have Mia to distract him”.

Gemma and Gorka first met in 2017 when Gemma was competing in Strictly Come Dancing and Gorka was a professional dancer.

The pair, who also star in their own reality show, later got engaged in 2021 when Marquez proposed on Valentine’s Day.