Gavin & Stacey actress set to star in BBC’s Pride & Prejudice sequel

One of our favourite Gavin & Stacey stars has joined the world of Pride & Prejudice!

In October of last year, the BBC announced that they had commissioned a 10-part TV adaptation of the Janice Hadlow book, The Other Bennet Sister.

The novel – which serves as a spin-off to the Jane Austen classic, Pride & Prejudice – focuses on the life of Mary Bennet, as she deals with living in her other sisters’ shadows.

Now, as production begins in Wales on the upcoming series, the broadcaster has announced that several actors have joined the cast!

Earlier today, the BBC confirmed that Gavin & Stacey star and recent BAFTA winner, Ruth Jones, will be playing Mary’s mother, Mrs Bennet. Welsh actress Ruth – who is best known for her role as Nessa in the hit BBC comedy series – will be starring opposite legendary actor Richard E. Grant, as he takes on the role of Mr Bennet.

Meanwhile, The Capture’s Indira Varma and Heads of State’s Richard Coyle will play Mr and Mrs Gardiner, Mary’s worldly aunt and uncle. The Girlfriend’s Laurie Davidson will be portraying Mr Ryder, opposite The Wheel of Time’s Dónal Finn as Mr. Hayward.

These casting announcements join the previously confirmed star of the series, Call The Midwife’s Ella Bruccoleri, who will be taking on the leading role of Mary Bennet.

As per the BBC, The Other Bennet Sister will see “the Gardiners take Mary under their wing as governess to their three children – Marianne (Roisin Bhalla), George (Reggie Absolom), and Rebecca (Jasmine Sharp) – introducing her to an exciting new social world that includes Mr Hayward, Mr Ryder, and Ann Baxter (Varada Sethu).”

Speaking about the adaptation, the Director of BBC Drama, Lindsay Salt, stated: "It's a joy to see cameras rolling on our vibrant, witty and clever new take on Jane Austen's beloved world. With a pitch perfect cast led by Ella, Ruth and Richard, The Other Bennet Sister will be an irresistible treat for viewers when it launches on the BBC next year."

A release date for The Other Bennet Sister has yet to be confirmed.