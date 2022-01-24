Gather the gals! These are our favourite Dublin brunch spots to try out next weekend

With the world slowly reopening, we're more excited than ever to catch up with all our girlfriends and go for a really fun day out – we mean girly chats, great food and fab atmosphere. No matter what kind of catch up you want to have, brunch is a great meal to do it over, especially up in our country's capitol city.

Dublin is brimming with brunch spots but how do you find the best one for the kind of atmosphere you and your gang are looking for? We have our favourite brunch spots all over the city, depending on our mood over the weekend. So whether you want quiet, cosy catch ups or a bottomless, boozy drag brunch, we have something on this list for you and your crew!

Roberta’s, Essex Street, Dublin 2

For a super glam and sophisticated brunch, Roberta’s has to be your go-to spot. The perfect way to spend your Saturday or Sunday, the upscale Italian restaurant does a classic brunch form 11am all weekend – because there’s no better way to catch up with friends than over a brunch mimosa!

Try out their stunning cocktails, from the Basil Fragolemonade featuring gin, basil, strawberries and lemon to their Earl of Rose, combining Beefeater 24, earl grey syrup, blackberries and grapefruit in a classy and complex combination. They have all your favourite brunch go-tos, like eggs benedict, buttermilk pancakes and avocado toast, or you can try some of their less traditional dishes, like Brekkie Pizza!

Alma, South Circular Road, Dublin 8

If you’re looking for something chilled and quiet after a big night out to catch up, then ALMA, the snug and petite eatery in Dublin 8 serving all day brunch is for you. Catch up on all the gossip from the night before over warming and satisfying Argentinian-inspired food that really hit the spot.

Featuring a small menu but what’s there is done incredibly well, it also has plenty of vegan option vegan options. For very chilled brunch, this is your best shout. They also do amazing coffee for when you’re in need of a perk up!

Bow Lane Social Club, Aungier Street, Dublin 2

Keep the party going this weekend at Bow Lane Social Club with their bottomless brunch every Friday, Saturday and Sunday! For just €25, you get bottomless access to their stunning signature cocktails for two hours, meaning you’ll get to try The Southside Sling, Bow Lane Zombie, The Peachy Mexican and lots of non-alcoholic options also!

For fun, club-like vibes, be sure to it up their famous Drag Brunch for amazing tunes, performances and food, like crab and king prawn hash and huevos rancheros. Definitely not a quiet spot, this is for the gang that wants to carry on the party from the night before!

The Revolution, Terenure Road, Dublin 6

A small and cosy brunch spot outside of the city centre, this Mexican and Italian-inspired spot is reasonably priced and utterly delicious! With €16 endless mimosas Saturday and Sunday from 11am, this is an ideal spot for a chill fun lunch.

Noted for its great playlist and food, their pulled pork benedict is a must-try, featuring slow cooked Irish pork shoulder with BBQ sauce & two poached eggs, creamy hollandaise sauce and crispy onions. With lots of refreshing cocktail options, it’s just as perfect for girly brunch as it is for family brunch.

Wigwam, Middle Abbey Street, Dublin 1

Every Friday to Sunday from 12pm – 5pm, you can avail of the stunning brunch menu that Wigwam offers. Their Brunch package includes any brunch item and 3 drink tokens for €30, which you can use to try out their Cuba Libres or Moscow Mule cocktails.

Their menu features plenty of vegan options and lots of delicious international dishes like Chicanos, chicken and waffles and brunch classics like eggs benedict and Florentine. Their Boozy Drag Brunch on Sundays sees fun events like gals & guys trivia quiz, lip-sync performances, saucy brunch dishes & bottles of fizz all hosted by some of the best and gorgeous queens, like Shaqira Knightly Donna Fella!