GAS: This comedian’s modelling reenactments are everything

If you don’t know who Celeste Barber is, do yourself a favour and check out her Instagram page.

The comedian has made it her hobby to reenact models' iconic photos and it’s hilarious.

Some of these include Kim K’s most talked about pics….

And how amazing is this Vogue cover reenactment.

Here are some of our favourite photos she’s done so far:

Celeste is an absolute legend and reminds us what real women look like without personal trainers, diet chefs and long-legged genetics.

Check out her Instagram page to see more of these GAS photos.

Her at-home modelling shots highlight the ludicrousness of some photoshopped beauty adverts.

And we absolutely love it!