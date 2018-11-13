SHEmazing!
GAS: This comedian’s modelling reenactments are everything

If you don’t know who Celeste Barber is, do yourself a favour and check out her Instagram page.

The comedian has made it her hobby to reenact models' iconic photos and it’s hilarious.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The basis of any good relationship- trust. #celestechallengeaccepted #celestebarber #funny

A post shared by Celeste Barber (@celestebarber) on

Some of these include Kim K’s most talked about pics….

And how amazing is this Vogue cover reenactment.

Here are some of our favourite photos she’s done so far:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Minding all the shit while your husband looks for a park. #celestechallengeaccepted #celestebarber #funny #emrata

A post shared by Celeste Barber (@celestebarber) on

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ofstocking. #celestechallengeaccepted #celestebarber #funny #elizabethmoss

A post shared by Celeste Barber (@celestebarber) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

When you organise play dates for your kids. #celestechallengeaccepted #celestebarber #funny #blakelively

A post shared by Celeste Barber (@celestebarber) on

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Nothing wrong with a bit of healthy competition #celestechallengeaccepted #celestebarber #funny

A post shared by Celeste Barber (@celestebarber) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Truth bombs. #celestechallengeaccepted #celestebarber #funny #kendalljenner

A post shared by Celeste Barber (@celestebarber) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Stay focused you guys. #celestechallengeaccepted #celestebarber #funny #bellahadid

A post shared by Celeste Barber (@celestebarber) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Britney and I living our truth. #celestechallengeaccepted #celestebarber #funny #britneyspears

A post shared by Celeste Barber (@celestebarber) on

Celeste is an absolute legend and reminds us what real women look like without personal trainers, diet chefs and long-legged genetics.

Check out her Instagram page to see more of these GAS photos.

Her at-home modelling shots highlight the ludicrousness of some photoshopped beauty adverts.

And we absolutely love it!

