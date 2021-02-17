Garnier launches first mainstream zero plastic waste shampoo bar

Garnier has become the first major mass market beauty brand to launch solid shampoo bars with zero plastic waste, aimed at giving Irish consumers more choice when it comes to sustainability and helping to reduce the 520 million shampoo bottles thrown away in the UK and Ireland each year.

The four new Solid Shampoo Bars (RRP €9.99) – part of the Ultimate Blends collection – go on sale in Ireland from March – available from supermarkets and independent pharmacies nationwide – signalling another major step in Garnier’s industry-leading environmental commitment.

Garnier scientists have spent the last 18 months developing and perfecting the solid shampoo format, evaluating more than 60 formulas to arrive at a blend which replicates the wash experience of a liquid shampoo that will cleanse and nourish hair without stripping it or weighing it down.

All the care, foaminess and creaminess of a liquid shampoo in a solid format

Four blends (Revitalising, Strengthening, Hydrating, Softening) inspired by nature and made with 94% plant-based ingredients

Soap-free and silicone-free

97% biodegradable

80% less packaging

70% less fossil energy for transportation

Developed with ‘fast-rinse’ technology that can help save up to one bottle of water per wash

A reduction in environmental impact of 25% versus classic liquid shampoos.

Concentrated format means one bar can last up to two months

The launch is the first from Garnier since the announcement of their industry leading Green Beauty initiative earlier this year. The company’s original Ultimate Blends shampoo and conditioner bottles are already 100% recyclable and will be made from 100% recycled plastic by 2021. Producing 1.8 billion health and beauty products each year, available in 64 countries, they hope their considerable reach will lead to more widespread consumer awareness of the sustainable choices now available.

According to Irish Head of Communications Róisín Tierney-Crowe, new research gathered from over 2000 consumers earlier this month, shows that 31% of people have been more interested in being environmentally friendly this year, whilst 81% of us think about our actions towards living a more sustainable, eco-positive life at least once a day.

However, when it comes to our shopping habits and what we buy, we find it a struggle to switch up our behaviour. One in 10 of us say switching to environmentally friendly brands can be the most difficult environmentally friendly change to adopt, while 44% of us do not find it easy to source environmentally friendly products.

The confusion may also be stopping many of us from making simple changes to the things we buy. Almost three quarters (73%) of people believe these products are more expensive, and 43% think they will have to compromise on how well a product works if they opt for the eco-friendly version of it. Despite these concerns over accessibility and price, almost a quarter (24%) of us say we would consider swapping out our current beauty products to ones that had no plastic footprint if we had the opportunity to do so.

This is new product development that we welcome with open arms.