Gardaí very concerned for welfare of missing teenage boy

Gardaí have called on the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of 15-year-old Victor Dior, who is missing from the Tonlegee Road area of Coolock, Dublin, since August 6.

He is described as being approximately 5'7", with brown hair, of medium build with blue eyes.

Gardaí and Victor’s family are very concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Gardaí in Coolock on 01 666 4200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111