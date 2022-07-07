Gardaí very concerned for welfare of missing 20-year-old woman

A 20-year-old woman from Co. Tipperary has been reported missing.

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 20-year-old Jodie Mulvihill who was last seen in Cahir, Co. Tipperary, on the afternoon of Tuesday, July 5, 2022.

Jodie is described as being approximately 5 foot 7 inches in height with a slim build. She has auburn hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, she was wearing black Under Armour leggings, a pink Under Armour top, white Nike runners and a black Canadian Goose gilet jacket.

Anyone with information on Jodie's whereabouts are asked to contact Cahir Garda Station on 052 744 5630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.