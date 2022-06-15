Gardaí very concerned for welfare of missing 13-year-old boy

A 13-year-old boy from the Ballyfermot area of Dublin 10 has been reported missing.

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Francis Lynch who has been missing since Sunday, June 12, 2022.

Francis is described as being approximately 5 foot 7 inches in height with a slim build, blonde hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, Francis was wearing a navy Nike windbreaker, a grey Nike tracksuit and navy Nike runners.

The Gardaí and Fancis' family are very concerned for his welfare and urge anyone with any information on Francis' whereabouts to contact Ballyfermot Garda Station on 01 666 7200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.