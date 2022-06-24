Gardaí very concerned for the welfare of woman missing from Dublin

A 35-year-old woman has been reported missing from Dublin.

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 35-year-old Shiona Mulhall who was last seen in the Deansgrange area of County Dublin on the afternoon of Wednesday June 22, 2022.

Shiona is described as being approximately 5 foot 1 inches in height with a slim build, brown hair and brown eyes.

When the 35-year-old was last seen, she was wearing a brown netted top with a white top underneath, blue jeans and black Nike runners.

Gardaí and Shiona’s family are very concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information on Shiona’s whereabouts are asked to contact Dun Laoghaire Garda Station on 01 666 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.