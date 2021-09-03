Gardaí very concerned for the welfare of missing 55-year-old woman

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 55-year-old Carol O’Sullivan. She was last seen in the Dublin 1 area on Wednesday, September 1, 2021.

Carol is described as being 5 foot 3 inches in height, with a stocky build and greying hair. When last seen, Carol was wearing a navy hoodie, black t-shirt and black tracksuit bottoms with black shoes.

Gardaí and Carol’s family are concerned for her welfare and urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 666 8600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.