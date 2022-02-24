Gardaí very concerned for the welfare of missing 16-year-old girl

A 16-year-old girl has been missing from her home in Clondalkin since Tuesday.

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Sophie McDermott who has been missing from Clondalkin, Dublin 22, since Tuesday, 22nd February 2022.

Sophie is described as being approximately 5’ 3” in height, of slim build with long brown and blonde hair and brown eyes. When last seen, she was wearing blue jeans, white knee high boots and a light blue cardigan with fur on the collar.

The Gardaí and Sophie's family are very concerned for her welfare and urge anyone with information on Sophie's whereabouts to contact Ronanstown Garda Station on 01 666 7700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.