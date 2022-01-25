Gardaí very concerned for the welfare of missing 16-year-old boy

16-year-old Ronan Quinn has been missing from Donegal since last Friday.

The Gardaí have issued a public appeal for assistance in tracing the teenager's whereabouts. Ronan went missing from the Manorcunningham area of Co. Donegal on Friday evening, January 21, 2022.

Ronan is described as being approximately 5 foot 8 inches in height with a medium build, brown hair and blue eyes. When last seen Ronan was wearing a grey tracksuit, black Nike trainers and a black baseball cap. He was also carrying a rucksack with him.

He is known to frequent the south side of Dublin city.

The Gardaí and Ronan's family are very concerned for his wellbeing and urge anyone with any information on Ronan's whereabouts to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 9167115, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.