Gardaí very concerned for the welfare of missing 14-year-old girl

Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in locating 14-year-old Eva Sandorova, who is missing from her home in the Newcastle area of Dublin.

Eva was last seen at approximately 4pm on Monday, December 7, at the Dundrum Shopping Centre in Dublin.

Eva is described as being approximately 5’5" in height with a medium build, brown eyes and black hair. When last seen, she was wearing a shiny black jacket and black leggings.

Anyone with any information on Eva’s whereabouts are asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.