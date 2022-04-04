Gardaí very concerned for missing 14-year-old girl from Waterford

A 14-year-old girl has been reported missing from Co. Waterford.

Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Courtney Cummins who is missing from her home in Waterford since Monday March 28, 2022.

Courtney left home at approximately 1.30p.m. on Monday afternoon.

Courtney is described as being 5’ 1” in height, of slim build with long brown hair. When Courtney was last seen she was wearing a blue school jumper/hoody, navy trousers and black runners.

Gardaí and Courtney’s family are concerned for her welfare and urge anyone with information of Courtney's whereabouts to contact Waterford Garda Station on (051) 305300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.