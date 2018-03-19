Gardaí urge public to check gardens and sheds in search for missing girl

Gardaí have renewed their public appeal for missing 14-year-old Elisha Gault, who was last seen on March 17.

Gardaí are now requesting the following:

· That all householders, businesses and landowners in the Carrick On Suir area check their gardens, outhouses, sheds and buildings



· That any associates or friends of Elisha Gault that have not yet spoken to Gardaí make contact with Clonmel Garda Station to leave their details

· That any private houses in the vicinity of Carrickbeg / Dillon Bridge check their CCTV and provide to Gardaí at Clonmel / Carrick On Suir

· Anyone with dash – cam footage from their vehicles who travelled through Carrick On Suir on the night of March 17/18 2018

Elisha was last seen at her home in Carrick On Suir at approximately 10 pm on March, 17.

Elisha is described as being approximately 5' 10" to 6' tall with blue eyes and dyed blonde hair. There are no details of what she was wearing.

Gardai and family are very concerned for Elisha and are appealing for anyone who has seen her or can assist in locating her to contact Clonmel Garda Station 052 6177640 , the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.