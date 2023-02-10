SHEmazing!
Gardaí still searching for missing Dublin teen seeking public’s help

A 17-year-old boy is still missing from Lucan in Co. Dublin. 

Gardaí are renewing their appeal to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 17-year-old Ciaran Brennan.

Ciaran has been missing from the Lucan area of Dublin since Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

The teen is described as being 5 foot 11 inches in height, of slim build, with brown hair and blue eyes.

When Ciaran was last seen, he was wearing a black tracksuit. 

Anyone with information on Ciaran’s whereabouts is asked to contact Lucan Garda Station on 01 666 7300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

