Gardaí share public appeal to help find missing Sligo teenager

Gardaí have launched a missing persons appeal for a teenage boy.

17-year-old Jake Hafford has been reported missing from Sligo. He was last seen in the county on Saturday (March 15).

It is believed that Jake might have travelled to the Longford area.

Jake is described as being around 5 feet 11 inches in height with a slim build. He also has short brown hair and blue eyes.

It is not known what Jake was wearing when he was last seen.

Gardaí have expressed concerns for Jake's wellbeing.

If anyone has any information regarding Jake’s whereabouts, they are being asked to contact Sligo Garda Station on 071 915 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.