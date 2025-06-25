Gardaí share missing persons appeal to help find 17-year-old girl

Gardaí have launched a missing persons appeal for a teenage girl.

17-year-old Khushi Simhar has been reported missing from Kells, Co. Meath since Sunday (June 22).

Khushi was last seen in Navan, Co. Meath at 1pm on June 22.

Khushi is described as being approximately 5 foot 3 inches in height, and of slim build. She also has black hair and brown eyes.

When she was last seen, Khushi was wearing a blue and black-striped top, grey jeans and black runners.

If anyone has any information regarding Khushi’s whereabouts, they are being asked to contact Kells Garda Station on (046) 9280820, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.