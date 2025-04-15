Gardaí share missing persons appeal to help find 13-year-old boy

Gardaí have launched a missing persons appeal to help find a teenage boy.

13-year-old Muhammad Haris has been reported missing from Clontarf, Dublin 3. The teenager was last seen on Sunday (April 13).

Muhammad is described as being around 5 foot 3 inches in height. He also has a medium build and black hair.

When he was last seen, Muhammad was wearing a beige sweatshirt, blue jeans and a white cap.

Gardaí have expressed concerns for his well-being.

If anyone has any information regarding Muhammad’s whereabouts, they are being asked to contact Clontarf Garda Station on (01) 6664800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.