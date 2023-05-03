Gardaí share missing person appeal for missing teenage girl

Gardaí have expressed concern over the whereabouts of a missing teenage girl.

17-year-old Chantelle Green is from Inchicore, Dublin. The teenager was last seen in the Talbot Street area of Dublin 1 in the early hours of this morning, Wednesday, May 3.

Chantelle is described as being approximately 6’ 1" in height. She has a slim build, with light brown hair and green eyes.

When she was last seen, Chantelle was wearing a black Nike Tec tracksuit with a grey sleeveless jacket. The missing girl also had a black jacket with a fur hood with her.

Gardaí and Chantelle’s family have expressed concern for her well-being, and are anxious to find her.

If anyone has any information surrounding Chantelle’s whereabouts, they are being asked to contact Store Street Garda Station 01 6668000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.