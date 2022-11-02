Gardaí seeking public’s assistance in finding missing teen

SHEmazing!
Gardaí have issued a public appeal for finding a teen girl missing from Co. Athlone. 

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 13-year-old Simone Twomey who has been missing from Athlone, Co.Westmeath since October 30th, 2022.

Simone is described as being approximately 5 foot 3 inches in height, of a slim build with light brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen Simone was wearing a green hoodie, black tracksuit bottoms and black runners. She was seen carrying a small black bag.

Anyone with information on Simone’s whereabouts is asked to contact Athlone Garda Station on 090 649 8557, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

