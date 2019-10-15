Gardaí appeal for public’s help in finding missing 17-year-old girl

Gardaí wish to seek the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 17-year-old Andrada Moldovan. Andrada has been missing from her home in Navan, Co.Meath since October 9.

She was last seen at 1.30pm on Ocotber 9, 2019.

Andrada is a Romanian national, described as having a thin build and being 5’9 in height. She has blue eyes and long curly blonde hair.

When she was last seen, she was wearing a pink/peach jacket, blue jeans and white runners. She was also carrying a black handbag.

Anyone who has seen Andrada or who can assist in locating her is asked to contact Navan Garda Station on 046 9036100, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.