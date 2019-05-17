Gardaí seek public’s help in finding missing 13-year-old girl

Gardaí in Store Street wish to renew their appeal to the public in seeking assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 13-year-old Chantelle Doyle who is missing from Mullingar.

Chantelle was last seen on the afternoon of Sunday, May 12, 2019 at 3.30p.m. on O'Connell Street Upper, Dublin 1.

Chantelle is described as being 5’ 5’’ in height, slim build, long sandy brown hair and blue eyes. When last seen she was wearing a cream leather jacket bomber style, black knee length dress, black strap block heel sandals and had a nude handbag.

She is believed to frequent Dublin City centre, Summerhill, Tallaght and Balbriggan areas.

Gardaí are concerned for Chantelle and are appealling to anyone who has seen or who can assist in locating Chantelle to contact Store Street Garda Station on 01 – 6668000, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.