Gardaí seek public’s help after women is assaulted in Sandycove

An investigation has been launched after a woman was sexually assaulted in Sandycove.

The incident occurred shortly after midnight on Monday, May 25 2020 in the vicinity of the seafront along Sandycove, Co. Dublin.

Gardaí are appealing to walkers/runners, taxi drivers, delivery drivers or any persons who were in the Sandycove area, particularly along the seafront walkway area between 12am – 1:30am on May 25, 2020, and may have information or relevant dash-cam footage to contact them.

Gardaí are particularly interested in speaking to a lone white male, of average build, approximately 5’7”, with dark hair, who was wearing a hoodie reported to be in the area at the time.

Members of the public can contact Dun Laoghaire Garda Station on 01 666 5000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.