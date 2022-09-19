Gardaí seek public assistance in finding missing Wexford teen

A 17-year-old boy has been reported missing from Co.Wexford.

Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 17-year-old Ahmed Kafer Esmael Mohamedomer who is missing from his home in Kilrane, Co.Wexford.

Ahmed was last seen on the night of Friday, September 16th, 2022 at approximately 10pm.

The 17-year-old is described as being five foot eight inches in height with a stocky build. He has black hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what Ahmed was wearing at the time he went missing.

Anyone with any information that can assist Gardaí in locating Ahmed is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 9165 200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.