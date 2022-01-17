Gardaí seek information on man possibly related to Ashling Murphy’s attack

Following on from the horrifying attack on 23-year-old Ashling Murphy which took place along the canal bank at Cappincur, Tullamore, County Offaly last Wednesday, Gardaí are continuing their investigation.

An Garda Síochána are now asking for people in Tullamore to think about Wednesday the 12th January 2022 after 4pm and not to confine their thoughts to the Falcon Storm mountain bike, which had previously been investigated.

Did you see a man dressed in a black tracksuit top (no hood), black tracksuit bottoms with a large white stripe or white writing on the side and black runners?

Did you see this man walking in the Tullamore area?

Did you give a lift to this man on the evening of the 12th January 2022?

Did you notice this man loitering at any location or involved in any activity which drew your attention?

These are all questions the Gardaí are imploring the people of Tullamore to ask themselves. A dedicated phone line 057 9357060 has been established at Tullamore Garda station in order to assist the public in providing information to the investigation team at this time.

The Garda Press Office claim that significant progress continues to be made in the investigation to date, however, An Garda Síochána is not confirming any specific details for operational reasons.

Ashling’s funeral is to take place at St Brigid’s Church, Mountbolus, at 11am tomorrow, January 18th, with burial afterwards in nearby Lowertown Cemetery.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Ashlings family and loved ones at this harrowing time.