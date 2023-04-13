SHEmazing!
Gardaí request public’s assistance in tracing missing teen

Gardaí have asked for the public's help in tracing a missing teenager.

17-year-old Michael Connors has been missing from his home in Crumlin, Dublin 12 since last month. He was last seen on March 8.

The missing teen is described as being approximately 6’2 in height. Michael has an average build and black hair. 

When he was last seen, he was wearing a black Northface tracksuit and black Yeezy trainers.

If anyone has any information regarding Michael’s whereabouts, they are being asked to contact Crumlin Garda Station on 01 666 6200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

