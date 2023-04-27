Gardaí request assistance in tracing missing Mayo teenager

SHEmazing!
Gardaí have asked for the public's assistance in finding a missing teenager.

14-year-old Joseph Phelan was last seen yesterday, Wednesday, April 26.

The teen is missing from the Ballyhaunis area of Co Mayo.

Joseph is described as being approximately 6' in height and has a medium build. He also has brown hair and brown eyes.

Gardaí and Joseph's family are deeply concerned for his welfare, and are hoping that he will safely return home soon.

If anyone has any information regarding Joseph's whereabouts, they are being asked to contact Ballyhaunis Garda Station on 094 963 0008, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

