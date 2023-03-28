SHEmazing!
Gardaí request assistance in finding missing Waterford teen

Gardaí has alerted the public to a missing person appeal for a Waterford teen.

17-year-old Tobiasz Rogolski has not been seen for two weeks. His last sighting was on Tuesday, March 14, in Waterford City.

Tobiasz is described as being approximately 6 foot 1 inches in height. He also has a slight build, with black hair and blue eyes.

Gardaí have reason to believe that he might currently be in the Cork city area.

If anyone has any information regarding Tobiasz’s whereabouts, they are being asked to contact Waterford Garda Station on 051 305300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

