Gardaí renew witness appeal following man’s death in Galway car crash

A man in Galway tragically passed away after being involved in a car collision over the weekend.

Gardaí are renewing their appeal for witnesses to come forward following a fatal traffic collision in Co. Galway on Sunday, February 19, 2023.

Gardaí were alerted to a collision involving a car and a pedestrian on the N84 at Carrowbrowne on the Headford Road in Galway shortly before 6.30am.

The pedestrian, a man in his 30s, sadly passed away as a result of his injuries.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.

Road users with camera footage (including dash cam) who were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make it available to investigating Gardaí.

In particular, anyone that may have been travelling in either direction on the N84, Headford Road, near Carrowbrowne between 5.30am and 6.30am on Sunday, February 19, and who may have seen or noticed anything on the road are being asked to come forward.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Gaillimh Garda Station on 091 538 000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.