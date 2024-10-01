Gardaí renew witness appeal after man dies in Roscommon crash

A man aged in his 70’s has tragically passed away following a serious road traffic collision in Co.Roscommon.

Gardaí are renewing their appeal for witnesses to come forward with any information about the crash which occurred at Ardcarne, Boyle, Roscommon on Monday, September 30, 2024.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a collision involving a car and a jeep on the N4 at Ardcarne at approximately 1.20pm yesterday afternoon.

A man in his 70’s was taken to Sligo University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries sustained during the collision but has since passed away.

A woman, aged in her 40’s, was also brought to Sligo University Hospital for treatment of injuries believed to be non life-threatening.

No other injuries were reported to members of An Garda Síochána at the time.

Gardaí are renewing their appeal to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users or pedestrians who were in the area at the time between 1pm and 1.30pm and have camera footage, including dash-cam, are asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Castlerea Garda Station on (094) 9621630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.