Gardaí renew appeal for missing 14-year-old girl in Dublin

Gardaí have renewed their appeal to the public in tracing the whereabouts of missing teenager Chantelle Doyle.

The 14-year-old has been missing since May 21.

She was last seen in the Eden Quay area on Thursday, May 21, 2020. It is understood that Gardaí are very concerned for her welfare.

The teenager has been described as 5ft tall, of stocky build and has long brown hair. Chantelle was wearing a black jacket with a fur hood, jeans and multi-coloured Nike runners when she was last seen.

The public are urged to contact Gardaí in Store Street on 01 666 8002, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.