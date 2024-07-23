Gardaí renew appeal for information about 2004 murder

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information in relation to the murder of Paiche Unyolo Onyemaechi in July 2004 to mark the 20th anniversary of her death.

25-year-old Paiche was reported missing by her husband, Chika Onyemaechi, on Saturday, July 10, 2004.

Paiche, who had two children, was last seen two days earlier on Thursday, July 8, 2004 when she left her family home at St. Herblain Park, Kilcohan, Waterford at 9:30am. Later that day at 5pm, she was seen in Pickardstown, Co. Waterford.

On Friday, July 23, 2004, Paiche’s body was discovered in a field beside a river by two women who were walking along Brenar Bridge near Piltown, Co. Kilkenny.

Paiche worked in Limerick, but it is also believed she worked at different locations nationwide.

Gardaí have confirmed that she also used the first names ‘Gina’ or ‘Cassandra’ and the last name ‘Willis’ at times.

Nobody has been brought to justice for the murder of Paiche Unyolo Onyemaechi as of yet.

Paiche’s husband, Chika Onyemaechi, disappeared on Tuesday, July 27, 2004.

Gardaí have said that they are appealing to anyone that met, saw, or has any information in relation to the murder of Paiche, who has not yet spoken to Gardaí, to please come forward.

Gardaí understand that after two decades, there may now be people in a position to come forward to speak to them.

Gardaí stated, “Any new information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, will be welcomed by the investigation team. This information will be treated in the strictest confidence”.

“An Garda Síochána appeals to anyone with any information, no matter how small or insignificant you might believe it to be, to contact Tramore Garda Station on 051 391620 or any Garda station, or anyone who wishes to provide information confidentially should contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111”.