Gardaí release names of three children found dead in Co. Dublin

Gardaí have released a photo of the three children who were found dead in a house in Newcastle, Co. Dublin.

The children have been named as nine-year-old Conor, seven-year-old Darragh and three-year-old Carla McGinley.

The bodies of the three children have been removed to the City Morgue, where a post-mortem examination is due to take place later today.

A female relative was found at the scene. She remains in Tallaght University Hospital.

The scene is currently being examined by members of the Garda Technical Bureau. Assistant State Pathologist Margot Bolster has attended the scene.

A family liaison officer has been appointed and is in contact with the father and the extended family.